Amanda Holden shares rare photo of her husband on his birthday

Amanda Holden has shared a lovely photo of her husband Chris Hughes to mark his birthday, even dedicating a sweet message to her other half.

Taking to Instagram, the Britain's Got Talent star wrote: "Happy Birthday to my gorgeous husband."

Amanda also posted a black-and-white photo of the pair, who were both decked out in a pair of sunglasses and could be seen grinning from ear to ear.

December has been a special month for the happy couple, who celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary a couple of weeks ago.

The famous mum once again took to social media to share a photo of her spouse, writing alongside it: "Almost 18 years together and married 12 today. I literally couldn't live my life without this hilarious, gorgeous, clever man- he is the best Daddy and our foundation! - My Chrispy... love you darling x."

The pair celebrated their anniversary this month

Fans of the 49-year-old were quick to send their congratulations and compliment the couple, with one writing: "Congratulations and happy anniversary, here's to many more making memories." A second added: "And can I say what fabulous hair he has to xx."

A third remarked: "Beautiful pic of u both."

Amanda often speaks wonders of her husband, preciously telling the Daily Star Sunday: "I've got a very strong husband who is very sensible and not like me in any way. He cuts through all the [expletive] and keeps me sane. I'm so lucky that when I started out, social media wasn't invented because I might not have got through it. Everything I have gone through since then has been massively public. It's difficult but I am very lucky because I've got a very strong relationship."

