Ant McPartlin's fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett rocks chic off-duty look during romantic stroll The Britain's Got Talent star proposed in December

Ant McPartlin's new fiancée Anne-Marie Corbett doesn't need much to jazz up her new diamond accessory following Ant's romantic proposal last month.

The couple were spotted enjoying a relaxing stroll on Monday following news of their engagement – and Anne-Marie looked so pretty in her off-duty ensemble.

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, Anne-Marie kept out the chill in an oversized, green padded coat with fur lining as she kept her bling tucked away in her pocket.

Looking chic with her statement coat and braided hairstyle, the personal assistant perfectly mirrored her husband-to-be, who wrapped up in a black padded jacket.

Ant – who is best known for being one half of Britain's most iconic presenting duo alongside Declan Donnelly – popped the question over the festive period, and shared some very romantic details with the public last week.

Ant's publicist confirmed their engagement in early January

The Saturday Night Takeaway star's publicist Simon Jones confirmed in a statement that Ant popped the question on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to say that the setting was "very romantic".

In a statement given to the Liverpool Echo, he said: "Ant and Amzie are delighted to announce their engagement. The proposal took place on Christmas Eve at home in a very romantic setting."

Ant and Anne-Marie have often been spotted together, along with Anne-Marie's two children, since they began dating in 2018.

The couple began dating in 2018

The Geordie star is notoriously private when it comes to his home life, however, earlier in December did make a rare comment about his and Anne-Marie's relationship.

Speaking during the grand finale of I'm a Celeb, Ant was asked by finalist Jordan North where his "happy place" was, to which Ant sweetly replied: "At home with my girlfriend and the kids." Jordan said back, "Oh, that's lovely!"

Ant – who was previously married to Lisa Armstrong – moved in with Anne-Marie in 2018 and the couple bought a £6 million mansion in Wimbledon. Anne-Marie has two children from a previous relationship, and now the couple are also proud owners of two MaltiPoos, Milo and Bumble.

