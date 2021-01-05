Kelly Brook just put a fresh spin on off-duty dressing – and it's so chic

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Giving off major vintage vibes, Kelly Brook returned to The Global Radio Studios on Monday and her 70s inspired outfit is seriously chic. Taking off-duty dressing to a whole new level, the presenter looked effortlessly cool as she teamed her black and white floral blouse from Mint Velvet with blue mom jeans and a brown aviator jacket to match.

Kelly stepped out in a 70s inspired outfit

Delivering a masterclass in accessorising, Kelly created the ultimate retro ensemble by adding gold hooped earrings, coordinating aviator sunglasses and brown patent Chelsea boots into the mix. She styled her chestnut hair in loose waves and opted for her go-to makeup look – a soft brown eyeshadow complete with honey-hued blusher and a berry-kissed lipstick.

We're loving Kelly's fresh spin on the classic 'jeans and a nice top' combo, so we've found a number of stylish pieces perfect for recreating her latest look.

Reduced from £69 to £32, the radio star's blouse is still available to shop, and it's coincidentally named the 'Kelly'. Printed all over with a butterfly-inspired pattern, this monochrome shirt is a wardrobe staple, ideal for the office, post-lockdown drinks with the girls or even date night. Designed in a loose-fitting silhouette, it's framed by an open V neckline and certainly makes a statement thanks to its billowing boho sleeves complete with tasselled ties.

Kelly Print Boho Blouse, £32, Mint Velvet

As for Kelly's stunning aviator jacket, we've found a similar style from ASOS. Retailing at £44.95, this laid-back design is fitted with a notch collar, drop shoulders and faux fur trims.

Pull&Bear Oversized Aviator Jacket, £44.95, ASOS

Team it with these high waisted straight leg jeans from Marks & Spencer. At £29.50, they're near-identical to Kelly's pale blue pair.

Sophia High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

The Heart FM DJ regularly wows fans with her winter wardrobe and back in December, she shared a stunning post from her F&F festive shoot. Wearing the most gorgeous, thigh-skimming mini dress as she posed in front of a Christmas feast, Kelly showed off her toned figure in the velvet number which boasted long sleeves and a high neckline, perfectly balancing out the short hemline.

