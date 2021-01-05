We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Oti Mabuse might be without her Strictly Come Dancing glam squad for another year – but that doesn't mean she's said goodbye to wearing something sparkly away from the BBC One show.

The professional dancer looked stunning on Monday night as she made an appearance on The One Show, wearing an eye-catching, and on-trend, metallic blue suit.

Oti opted for an affordable ensemble from the high street – and what's even better is the suit is currently in the sale!

WATCH: Oti Mabuse makes history on Strictly Come Dancing

Looking glamorous in River Island's 'Blue Tie Belted Blazer', which is currently reduced from £55 to £25, the jacket features long ruched sleeves, an open front, tie belted waist, welted front pockets and a tailored silhouette.

Oti teamed her jacket with the matching trousers, which feature the same icy blue shade and metallic sheen, and are currently reduced to just £12!

Oti Mabuse looked stunning in a River Island suit

The 'Light Blue Tab Waist Peg Leg Trousers' also feature an elasticated waistband, silver crested button and side slip pockets.

You can follow Oti's lead and opt for both pieces for a statement look, or rock them separately for a more off-duty style. You need to be quick though as they're selling fast!

Blue Tie Belted Blazer, £25, River Island

Oti has certainly had a good start to her New Year after she was crowned the Strictly champion for a second consecutive year.

Following her 2019 success with Kelvin Fletcher, Oti raised the Glitterball trophy once again in December with her celebrity partner, Bill Bailey.

Tab Waist Peg Leg Trousers, £12, River Island

Bill, 55, made history as he became Strictly's oldest winner – his predecessor was actor Joe McFadden, who won in 2017 at the age of 42.

The star beat EastEnders' Maisie Smith and singer HRVY. "It feels surreal, it feels extraordinary, it feels wonderful," Bill said, as he was named champion.

"I never thought we'd get this far, never thought we'd get to the final. But I have had the most extraordinary teacher and the most extraordinary dancer," he added, paying tribute to Oti.

