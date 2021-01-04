The sweet way Dec reacted to Ant's engagement news revealed We're not surprised this is the first thing Dec wanted to know!

Ant McPartlin confirmed the happy news that he is set to wed his girlfriend, Anne-Marie Corbett, at the beginning on 2021, and of course it was only a matter of time before his best pal Declan Donnelly joined in with celebrating the happy news!

Dec told The Mirror that he was happy for his presenting partner, and joked about being made best man at Ant's wedding, saying: "He hasn't asked me yet. I wait to be asked. We'll see!"

WATCH: Check out this Ant and Dec throwback - they look so young!

The Saturday Night Takeaway star's publicist Simon Jones confirmed in a statement that Ant popped the question on Christmas Eve, even going so far as to say that the setting was "very romantic".

Ant's publicist confirmed their engagement in early January

In a statement given to the Liverpool Echo, he said: "Ant and Amzie are delighted to announce their engagement. The proposal took place on Christmas Eve at home in a very romantic setting."

Ant moved in with Anne-Marie back in 2018 and the couple bought a £6 million mansion in Wimbledon. Anne-Marie has two children from a previous relationship, and now the couple are also proud owners of two MaltiPoos, Milo and Bumble.

Will Dec be best man at the wedding?

The star recently opened up about his wife-to-be on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! while chatting to Jordan North during his final Bushtucker trial. After Jordan asked the presenter where his happy place was, Ant replied: "At home with my girlfriend and the kids." Jordan said back, "Oh, that's lovely!"

Ant rarely discusses his personal life in public and prefers to keep his relationship private. But he and Anne-Marie have often been spotted together, along with Anne-Marie's two children, since they began dating in 2018.

