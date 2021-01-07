Olivia Munn stuns in open-back swimsuit for flawless beach photo The actress shared a throwback from 2018

Olivia Munn has quickly become one of our favourite celebrities on social media – we just can't get enough of her striking holiday photos.

The actress has only just enjoyed a beach break, but earlier this week she felt nostalgic as she reminisced about another sun-soaked vacation back in 2018.

Olivia shared a stunning swimsuit selfie to her Story, which showed her kneeling in the soft sand, wearing a gorgeous, monochrome one-piece, which featured a daringly low-cut back.

Gazing into the camera with the ocean behind her, Olivia captioned the snap: "Damn I remember this day, having the best time with my loves," before tagging a number of her friends.

It's no secret that the 40-year-old knows how to rock swimwear, and just last month she floored fans again when she posed up a storm in a bikini from her swimsuit collection while holidaying with friends in another exotic location.

Olivia looked stunning in her beach throwback photo

Posting several snaps of herself wearing a pink paisley bikini and matching cover-up, Olivia looked sensational in the bikini bottoms and a matching unbuttoned silk shirt.

There's no denying Olivia has a fantastic figure, however, she has admitted in the past that she isn't a fan of working out, but she knows how important it is to keep active, so she has some interesting and fun ways to stay in shape.

Olivia floored fans with this bikini photo

"I get super bored," she told Us Weekly. "I don’t know how people go to the gym every day and do the same thing over and over."

Instead, Olivia - who has a black belt in taekwondo - opts to chop and change her routine.

"I do martial arts a lot, and so I have a routine that I can do that's different every single day. It takes me only about 30 or 45 minutes."

