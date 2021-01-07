We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon certainly had a festive season to remember, after announcing the happy news that she is engaged to Joe Swash on Christmas Eve!

The star also shared a sweet snap with her fiancé on New Year's Day, and we're in love with the sparkly outfit she chose to mark the moment.

Rocking a pair of sequinned flares from River Island and a cosy knit, she made sure she gave her glittering diamond ring the perfect backdrop. And even better, the fabulous trousers are still available to shop - though we predict a sell-out...

Stacey and Joe celebrated their engagement with a gorgeous photo

"My fiancé... It just doesn’t get old. My first picture with my future husband - (sounds so weird) - just wanted to come on here and say, thank you so much for all of your lovely messages and kindness it means the world," Stacey captioned the smiling photo, which showed the happy couple with their arms around each other.

WATCH: Stacey reveals her wedding will happen this year!

She added: "Sharing this with you was like telling my family. Thank you for everything in 2020 - couldn't have done it without you... I cannot wait for a fresh new year to begin. Hoping that 2021 brings hope, happiness and health with it. Love you all to the moon and back."

If you're in love with Stacey's outfit, hurry, because it's flying off the virtual shelves! Her gold sequin trousers cost £45 at River Island.

Sequin trousers, £45, River Island

The exciting announcements haven't stopped there for the Loose Women star, either, who also revealed that her first book, Tap To Tidy, will be launching in March - and it's already available to pre-order.

Taking to Instagram to share her momentous news, the mother-of-three admitted she was so nervous to let everyone in on her project – but that she was also "so proud" of her achievement.

Tap to Tidy by Stacey Solomon, £12.99, Amazon

She also wrote: "Today this came through the door and my stomach has been doing somersaults ever since. I can hand on my heart say I've thought so much for so long about every word, drawing, diagram, craft, snack, tap to tidy and playlist in it, from cover to cover. It's taken over my life for the last year."

