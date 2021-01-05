Goldie Hawn stuns in tiny black gym outfit in gorgeous throwback photo The Hollywood star was pictured on daughter Kate Hudson's Instagram

Goldie Hawn has a keen interest in keeping fit and as a result the Hollywood star has an incredible figure.

The First Wives Club actress doesn't often share photos of herself on her own Instagram account, but a stunning throwback photo from 2019 can be seen on her daughter Kate Hudson's account, where she is captured holding her granddaughter Rani Rose, dressed in an all-black workout outfit.

In the picture, Goldie's never-ending legs caught the attention of fans, who were quick to comment on her enviable physique. "Oh my goodness your mama's legs," one wrote, while another commented: "She still looks amazing." A third added: "Goldie looks incredible."

The mother-of-three is no stranger to keeping fit and is also a fan of bike rides and hiking.

The award-winning actress told InStyle in August that she had been going on a lot of walks with her daughter in the mountains, and is regularly pictured on her bike around Los Angeles.

Goldie Hawn looked incredible in a stunning throwback photo

In an Instagram post in May, meanwhile, the award-winning actress revealed she was also a fan of dancing on the trampoline as a way of maintaining her fitness levels.

Goldie shared a video of herself doing a high-intensity dance routine on a mini-trampoline inside her home gym, and fans were in awe of her energy levels and motivation.

The Hollywood star in her garden in LA

And while Goldie's fans often ask her secret to staying so youthful and fit, the star previously admitted that she "didn't have one."

Chatting to People in 2017, she said: "I really don't, it's not a secret. I try to work out every day a little bit." Goldie added: "I'm a dancer, so I can't stop moving."

Kurt Russell's partner also told Self that she "works out every day." She said: "Sometimes long, sometimes short, but I try never to miss a day."

Goldie with partner Kurt Russell

When it comes to her diet, Goldie is a fan of green juice, but doesn't deprive herself of treats either. She told Self that her go-to breakfast was green juice, while a green salad and broccolini is a typical lunch choice.

For dinner, she tends to eat green watercress soup and green beans with fish. When it comes to snacking, Goldie is a fan of kale chips, while truffle fries are her go-to indulgence.

