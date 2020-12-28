Olivia Munn stuns in TINY string bikini as she reveals truth about love interest

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s no secret that Olivia Munn knows how to rock a bikini, whether she’s posting a bikini “fail” birthday video or showing off the latest piece in her swimsuit collection. So, it was only fitting that as the Rook star enjoyed a vacation with friends this week, she shared several snaps of herself wearing a pink paisley bikini and matching cover-up. And we wanted all the details on it.

Olivia showed off the Frankies Bikinis swimwear, which comes complete with a triangle top and barely-there thong bottom, without the top at all at first.

In a few daring snaps and videos on her Instastory, she could be seen striking a pose and flashing major cleavage in only the bikini bottoms and the brand’s matching unbuttoned Fifi silk button-up shirt.

Francesca Bralette triangle bikini top, $80, Frankies Bikinis

Francesca string thong bikini bottom, $80, Frankies Bikinis

Fifi silk button-up shirt, $185, Frankies Bikinis

But not even those photos could distract fans when Olivia reposted a snap of herself standing with an attractive, chiseled guy near the ocean, which her friend had captioned “I mean…,” topped with a heart emoji. Immediately fans wanted to know what that photo and the “I mean” actually meant. Before rumors started to spark though, Olivia quickly explained that the two were nothing more than friends.

“Getting lots of DMs about this...but sorry ladies, @brycexpennel likes the fellas,” she captioned a shot of the two of them together.

It’s not clear where Olivia is spending her holiday vacation, but everything about it, including her matching bikini/cover-up set, is giving us major wanderlust. “Good morning to these Jurassic Park vibes,” Olivia captioned a photo of a stunning tropical ocean view.

Good morning indeed.

