Lisa Faulkner's super-trendy house shoes are the perfect alternative to slippers The TV shared her new buy on Instagram

With socialising out the window for the foreseeable future, Lisa Faulkner has given us a great new find to spend our money on – house shoes!

A perfect alternative to slippers, Lisa showed off her latest purchase on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, and they look just like a pair of trendy sandals.

But what are house shoes? We hear you cry – exactly that! Shoes to wear around the house when you want to slip your feet into something other than slippers, but they're just as comfy.

Lisa's specific pair are the 'Cosette: tan suede and lambswool sandals' by Air & Grace, which feature a cushioned sole for all day comfort and can actually be worn indoor and outdoor – so it's like two pairs of shoes for the price of one!

The Cosette house shoes also come in leopard print and pink, and while a pair will set you back £99, we think it's the perfect way to treat yourself.

Lisa showed off her comfy-looking house shoes

Fans have been going wild for the shoes on social media, with one commenting: "They are absolutely amazing!" Another said: "Adore the leopard ones." A third added: "They are just the best most comfy shoes ever!!!!"

Lisa is no doubt enjoying some creature comforts after admitting she was struggling in lockdown.

Taking to Instagram last week, she penned: "Lost my rag a little (or a lot) today tried to keep so calm and upbeat all day and then I lost it. And then I beat myself up for losing it. And then I remembered we are in a pandemic and we are all going to lose it at times. We wouldn't be human otherwise.

Lisa is happily married to Masterchef judge, John Torode

"So I apologised to my family and sloped off to have a bath. Life is tough at the moment but the lovely thing about being human is that you can take a deep breath and start afresh with a new day or hour or minute.

"I suppose what I’m trying to say is that it's ok not to be ok all of the time. Oh and a bath solves a lot of things in my book! Sending love to you all x."

