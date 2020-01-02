Lisa Faulkner celebrated the end of the holiday period by getting out in the fresh air and enjoying a long winter walk at the beach. A picture she posted to Instagram shows her strolling along the shallow waters of the low-tide with the blue skies and clouds reflecting off the water. "New Year’s Day .. new beginnings... a lot of reflection and a lot of looking forward too ...I hope you are all having a lovely first day of 2020," she wrote.

The wife of John Torode wrapped up warm from the blustery beach wind, but there was one particular part of her outfit that sent her Instagram fans wild. Lisa, 47, rocked a thick blue puffer jacket that she layered over a pair of jeans and knee-high brown boots. Kate Thornton simply wrote: "What a gorgeous picture", but other fans were distracted by her jacket. They rushed to the comments section to inquire about it, with one asking: "Love your coat, Lisa, where is it from?" while another added: "Love that coat too! Hope we can find out where it’s from."

Glacier down jacket, £200, Helly Hansen

She revealed the thick blue down jacket was from Norwegian brand Helly Hansen, but she picked it up at TK Maxx. While there's no guarantee we can get the same bargain she did from the high-street store, the brand still sells a similar cosy coat in a cool blue colour for £200. Made with European goose down, the waterproof jacket is a great investment for the rainy and snowy winter months ahead.

While she opted for neutral blue, she also shared another snap of her husband John's new bright orange coat. The pair are believed to be in Cornwall enjoying their first New Year break together since tying the knot. And Lisa recently provided fans with a glimpse inside their little cottage which featured a chunky cream Aga, making it the perfect location to warm up after their walk.

