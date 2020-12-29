Lisa Faulkner shares video of herself crying – and we can relate The former EastEnders star took to Instagram

Who else found themselves a little teary-eyed while watching a film over Christmas? Lisa Faulkner certainly did!

The famous mum was left feeling emotional after watching a film called Clouds on Monday, taking to Instagram to share a very relatable clip of herself post-movie.

The former EastEnders actress could be seen sitting on her sofa in a white V-neck jumper as she explained: "Just been made to watch Clouds. Am in bits. The girls have made me watch Clouds, and I've just – well, all of us – bawled our eyes out. And I've just sat in the loo and completely fallen apart. Oh my god what a film."

Lisa shared the clip on Instagram

Lisa has been active on social media over the Christmas period, even sharing a touching message with her followers to mark the big day.

Posing in front of her beautiful Christmas tree, the TV chef wrote: "Happy Christmas to all of YOU' Thank you for following me and keeping me company through this crazy year. I hope you are all having a good day whether with family or friends or curled up on the sofa. There is hope in sight. The days are getting lighter and we have got this though sometimes it may not seem so. All of my love and Christmas wishes."

Lisa's beautiful tree

Fans were quick to respond with touching messages of their own.

One sweetly replied: "Happy Christmas Lisa, have been with you through the ups and downs of this year and it has been so comforting to see that I have not been the only one finding things emotional at times. Keep safe and let's hope 2021 brings better times for us all."

Lisa spent the day with her teenage daughter Billie and her husband, MasterChef star John Torode, at their beautiful London home.

