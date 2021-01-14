Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan has us swooning over her ultra-ruffled dress of dreams

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan just rocked a majorly statement look for her latest interview, and we're officially in love.

The actress looked incredible in her ruffled dress by British designer Cawley Studio, adding to the long run of flirty and frothy looks that she has been wearing throughout her various appearances to promote the show.

Sharing a flawless selfie on her Instagram page, Nicola simply wrote: "The Morning Show... styled by @aimeecroysdill, dress by @cawleystudio, ring by @gucci, earrings vintage."

Nicola wowed in her ruffled dress

Her pretty blonde bob, which she cropped short in October, was styled effortlessly with a touch of texture - and she wore her usual fresh-faced makeup look.

WATCH: Bridgerton - the official trailer

Plenty of fans reacted to her latest look as usual, with many commenting how beautiful the silvery-blue tone looked against her skin.

"This colour is amazing on you!" one wrote, while another added: "Love that you’ve just popped on a gown for the morning show - very glam!"

Gucci bee ring, £310, Net-a-Porter

If you're in love with Nicola's gorgeous Gucci ring - like many of her fans were - it's still available to shop online, costing £310. The crystal and faux pearl piece is selling out quickly though.

The star also appeared on This Morning on Tuesday, telling Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about her costume disaster during her first day filming the Netflix hit show.

Nicola Coughlan and Claudia Jessie in Bridgerton

"With my corset and everything, I had no central strength so I just completely toppled over," she said. "It happened twice more - I fell over three times. And the third time I was carrying a parasol which, you know, held in the wrong hands is deadly weapon."

She added: "So I fell forward really quickly and I stabbed Claudia Jessie in the hand and it drew blood - that was my first day. But she forgave me, we're still friends!"

