Michelle Keegan has shared a behind-the-scenes photo from her recent Women's Health cover shoot, and fans were left stunned by the Our Girl star's snap.

Posing against a white backdrop in a crop top, silver leggings and fabulous metallic heels, Michelle hilariously captioned her picture: "Clothes are saying gym... feet are thinking otherwise."

It wasn't long before fans rushed to the comment section of the actress' post to share gushing messages.

"You look amazing", "Unreal" and "You are incredible," are just a taste of the dozens of awestruck replies fans left under the 33-year-old's post.

Michelle looked incredible

While we loved Michelle's entire get-up, we're particularly obsessed with those silver leggings.

The former Corrie star was wearing Filippa K's 'Cropped Gloss Legging' in Silver Grey, and we're pleased to report that the trousers are currently in the sale, down from £95 to £57.

Cropped Gloss Legging, £57, Filippa K

While £57 might seem a little steep for a pair of workout leggings, the bottoms are made from a natural antibacterial fabric, reducing the use of chemicals, plus don't just have to be worn when working up a sweat!

In fact, we think they'd look killer teamed with a cosy black knit and white trainers. Or, you could of course make like Michelle, and pop a pair of heels beneath them…

On Monday, Michelle was seen out and about in another fabulous look, although she was in character at the time, filming scenes for the new season of Brassic.

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, the actress could be seen rocking an incredible teal velvet co-ord from ASOS, in wedding scenes that were filmed for the comedy-drama series in Manchester.

