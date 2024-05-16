Bridgerton gifts: 11 things to buy for fans who burn for the show

With the new series of Bridgerton hitting Netflix today, May 16, we never knew we had such a Regency shaped hole in our lives until now - we're already burning for season three, and it's only just landed. It's fair to say we've missed the 'ton, and if you and your fellow fans have been pining for the Shondaland show, we’ve found some Bridgerton inspired gifts to help you live out your Regency-esque fantasies IRL.

It's been a long wait. We've not had a new Bridgerton since March 2022, when season two dropped, and quite frankly dear reader, one cannot live that long without the Bridgerton family drama. Season three has already promised to be the sexiest yet if the trailer (watch it here) is anything to go by, bringing back the steamy scenes of season one as this time, we watch the burgeoning romance between 'Polin' - Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) - play out on our screens. Lady Daphne and the Duke of Hastings have got nothing on these two star-crossed lovers...

Best Bridgerton gifts - at a glance The cute Bridgerton biscuits - Biscuiteers Bridgerton Letterbox Biscuits, £27.50 / $54 The Bridgerton candle: Smells Like The Diamond Of The Season Candle, from £20.67 / from $21.53 The Colin Bridgerton T-shirt: Cotton T-shirt, from £13.55 / from $14.80 The Bridgerton Book Set: The Bridgerton Collection: Books 1-4 by Julia Quinn, £27.09 / $42.09 The Bridgerton Mug: Lady Whistledown Spill The Tea Mug, from £15 / from $15

How I chose Bridgerton gifts

Theme: As you'd expect, these gifts are all Bridgerton themed, whether directly or influenced by the show and the show's Regency era, going back to season one.

Variety: You'll find food, homeware, beauty and more in this Bridgerton gift guide. Something for everyone!

Price: From cards to candles and even clothing, there are gifts to suit all budgets and price caps in this list.

Shop Bridgerton gift ideas