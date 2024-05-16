Bridgerton gifts: 11 things to buy for fans who burn for the show

With the new series of Bridgerton hitting Netflix today, May 16, we never knew we had such a Regency shaped hole in our lives until now - we're already burning for season three, and it's only just landed. It's fair to say we've missed the 'ton, and if you and your fellow fans have been pining for the Shondaland show, we’ve found some Bridgerton inspired gifts to help you live out your Regency-esque fantasies IRL.
It's been a long wait. We've not had a new Bridgerton since March 2022, when season two dropped, and quite frankly dear reader, one cannot live that long without the Bridgerton family drama. Season three has already promised to be the sexiest yet if the trailer (watch it here) is anything to go by, bringing back the steamy scenes of season one as this time, we watch the burgeoning romance between 'Polin' - Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) - play out on our screens. Lady Daphne and the Duke of Hastings have got nothing on these two star-crossed lovers...
How I chose Bridgerton gifts
Theme: As you'd expect, these gifts are all Bridgerton themed, whether directly or influenced by the show and the show's Regency era, going back to season one.
Variety: You'll find food, homeware, beauty and more in this Bridgerton gift guide. Something for everyone!
Price: From cards to candles and even clothing, there are gifts to suit all budgets and price caps in this list.
Shop Bridgerton gift ideas
Bridgerton Biscuits
- Three lemon iced biscuits
- Next day delivery available
- Letterbox friendly
Editor's note: "Is there anything more scrumptious than an iced biscuit? Biscuiteers have created this divine Bridgerton biscuit gift, with three iced lemon biscuits included in the beautifully illustrated box. I'd start with Lady Whistledown's quill..."
Bridgerton Candle
- Handmade
- Choose from 10 fragrances including cinnamon vanilla, clean cotton and peppered passionfruit
- Soy candle
Editor's note: "Light this stylish candle when Bridgerton is on and transport yourself to the latest Bridgerton ball."
Bridgerton Mug
- Ceramic mug
- Choose from two sizes
- Choose from pink, black or white handle
Editor's note: "Sip the tea while you spill the tea like Lady Whistledown with this tongue in cheek mug."
Bridgerton Tshirt
- Available in 13 colours
- Sizes small to 4XL
- Vintage-style
Editor's note: "Goodbye the Duke of Hastings and goodnight to Lord Anthony Bridgerton, because the new season is Colin's turn to shine - so show your appreciation for the third Bridgerton son with this fun, vintage style tee."
Bridgerton Blush
- Includes three blushers and a highlighter
- Part of the Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton collection
Editor's note: "Regency beauty is making a comeback – think rosy cheeks using a rouge to fake a flush like Daphne Bridgerton. Pat on these blushers for a royal flush, or dab the highlighter on your cheekbones for a Kate Sharma-style glow."
Bridgerton Necklace
- 18k gold plated brass
- Chain length: 40cm
- Arrived gift-wrapped
Editor's note: "There wasn't a woman or man in the land who didn't want to be Kate Sharma in season two, and the lusty bumble bee necklace with Lord Anthony was the stuff of fantasies. Live it out everyday with this bumble bee necklace."
Bridgerton Book Set
- Includes books 1-4
- Paperback
Editor's notes: "Give yourself a re-education of Bridgerton past, present and future with the Bridgerton book set. Covers books 1-4, so you'll be getting some spoilers!"
Bridgerton Hair Accessory
- Cream satin hair bow slide
- 100% polyester
Editor's note: "Those Regency girls knew the worth of a good hair accessory and while we’ll leave the feathers and tiaras to the Bridgerton and Feathering girls, we’re adopting the hair ribbon look, stat."
Bridgerton Game
- 3-6 players
- Suitable for ages 16+
Editor's note: "Immerse yourself in the 'ton with this fun board game that takes you the iconic ball of the season. Play one of your favourite characters, and dance with prospects to find the best love match."
Bridgerton Cuddly Toy
- H24 x W20cm
- Machine washable
Editor's notes: "Queen Charlotte's pomeranian dogs were stars in their own right throughout Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte, her spin off Netflix show. Forget corgis, it's all about these fluffy little fellows."
Bridgerton Spoon
- Vintage silver plated spoon
- Stamped with "I burn for you"
Editor's note: "Nope, we're still not over the Duke of Hastings' spoon scene in season one. Keep the memory alive with your very own spoon, perfectly lickable."
