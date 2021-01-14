Holly Willoughby's vampy mini dress sparks big fan reaction This Morning viewers love the new look!

Holly Willoughby upped the glamour for her latest This Morning outfit, looking vampy and gorgeous in a chic mini dress from Rouje Paris on Thursday.

Teamed with sheer tights, Kurt Geiger boots and a chic spider necklace from one of her favourite jewellery designers Kirstie Le Marque, we're not surprised fans were in love with the bold look, which she finished with pretty berry lipstick.

"Morning Thursday... sending you love today... stay home and stay safe with us... after yesterday's huge success we are going back on safari and hoping to find a [lion]," she wrote in her caption.

Holly's cool-girl dress is from Parisian fashion brand Rouje, costing around £150. The 'Gabinette' frock features a flattering wrap waist, button-up details and a pretty V-neckline.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Holly Willoughby's chic style rules

Fans flocked to the comments section of her post to react to the outfit, with many in love with the mini dress.

"You look amazing!! Love the dress," one wrote, with another adding: "Omg that dress is gorgeous." Another joked of her new jewellery: "Is that a SPIDER?!?"

Gabinette dress, £150, Rouje

Holly has been wowing her followers with her This Morning looks all week, looking elegant in a pearl buttoned shirt and chic trousers on Wednesday, and rocking a faux leather Zara skirt on Tuesday.

We were in love with her H&M mini dress on Monday's show, too, which quickly flew off the virtual shelves!

Holly also shared a gorgeous selfie of her makeup

Showing off her outfit, she started the week by telling fans: "Morning Monday... here we go... deep breath, stay home and stay safe with us... see you on @thismorning at 10am... dress by @hm shoes by @andotherstories."

Of course, the beloved host will return to present Dancing on Ice at the weekend, too, and we can't wait to see her first show-stopping gown. There's plenty of fashion inspiration to look forward to, no doubt...