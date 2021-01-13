We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby looked like an absolute boss on Wednesday, when she presented This Morning in a stunning shirt and trousers combo, and fans were quick to point out just how much they loved her collared blouse.

Captioning her snap: "Morning Wednesday... stay home and stay safe with us! See you on @thismorning at 10am #hwstyle. Trousers by @josephfashion shirt by @lkbennettlondon," it wasn't long before the presenter's followers took to the comment section to compliment her top.

"Love the shirt," one gushed.

"Love this look, fab shirt!" added another, with a third writing: "Beautiful shirt."

Fans loved Holly's shirt

Holly was wearing LK Bennett's 'Soya Cream Crepe Blouse', which is £150, but for anyone not wanting to spend quite as much, Arket's 'Slim Silk Shirt' is practically identical, as is currently down from £70 to £40 in the sale!

Slim Silk Shirt, £40, Arket

It's the third time this week that doting mum Holly has wowed fans with her impeccable fashion sense.

On Tuesday, she opted for a chic collared T-shirt which she paired with a show-stopping pleated leather skirt, and social media users were quick to fall in love with her look.

Holly wowed again on Tuesday

Showing off her get-up on Instagram, Holly wrote: "Morning Tuesday... how are you today? All good here... day by day right? See you on @thismorning at 10am. Today we have the wonderful @nicolacoughlan from my new favourite @bridgertonnetflix and a fairy called Lolly whose in a polyamourous relationship with a Troll and a Leprechaun... today’s #hwstyle. Skirt by @zara knitwear by @andotherstories shoes by @emmylondonofficial."

It wasn't long before fans took to the comment section to compliment her outfit.

"Loving the outfit today!" wrote one Instagram user, while another commented: "Love your skirt. Classy."

A third sweetly added: "You always look lovely Holly."

