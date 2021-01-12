Michelle Keegan rocks figure-hugging ASOS outfit and glamorous hair transformation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan always looks incredible, and Brassic fans were given a glimpse at her character Erin's latest look on Monday, too!

In pictures obtained by the MailOnline, the actress could be seen rocking an incredible velvet co-ord from ASOS, in wedding scenes that were filmed for the comedy-drama series in Manchester.

Looking ultra glam, Michelle was also rocking a swept-over bouncy blowdry, giving us retro vibes - as well as a gorgeous dark berry lipstick.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan shares rare video inside her plush bedroom

Even better, the star's teal co-ord is a bargain from ASOS, with the jacket costing £32 and the matching figure-hugging trousers costing £22.

Blazer, £32, ASOS

It's been a stylish start to 2021 for Michelle, not unsurprisingly, who is also the January cover star of Women's Health magazine - and showed off some gorgeous snaps of herself rocking her gymwear to mark the moment. That's right, she even looks fabulous in her workout gear!

Looking gorgeous in a neutral outfit featuring flared trousers and a crop top, the actress shows her toned figure in the smiling cover photo. And in a number of other pictures, she rocks some further colourful outfits to accompany her interview - which she revealed that she was thrilled to take part in on Instagram.

Split leg trousers, £22, ASOS

"What a way to end 2020 with another pinch me moment being @womenshealthuk first cover girl of 2021!" she wrote. "It's always such an honour and I'm forever grateful... Here's to next year, and here's to YOUR body, YOUR goals, YOUR rules."

Elsewhere, Michelle loves to keep it real on her Instagram page, too, showing off her dog-walking outfits and cosy coats. We can't wait to see what she wears next...