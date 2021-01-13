Amanda Holden's flirty, floral dress has us swooning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden changed up her style for Wednesday's Heart Radio show, choosing to step out of her leather looks and rock a pretty floral dress instead.

We bet fans were loving the look, which came from elegant British brand L.K.Bennett - and it's currently in the sale! Reduced from £495 to £198, we predict a sellout of the stunning silky frock.

Sharing a flirty Boomerang video on her Instagram page, Amanda simply wrote of her look: "#morning... dress @lkbennettlondon." She also shared a gorgeous photo on her Story.

WATCH: Amanda shimmies in her latest look

Fans were quick to react, with one replying: "You look stunning in that dress! Guess you're really loving green lately," and another adding: "Love this dress! Beautiful."

Floral dress, £198, L.K.Bennett

Amanda finished her look with a pair of classic heels and with her hair in her usual glossy blow-dry - and when she was pictured stepping outside the studio, she added her signature sunglasses and a chic oversized coat.

As usual, the star has been impressing fans with her daily outfits, and even superimposed herself into a tropical beach scene to share her look on Tuesday!

The star rocked her elegant dress on Instagram

Rocking a biker leather look, she sweetly wrote in her caption: "Remember the sky is ALWAYS blue. Clouds are just temporary."

Amanda will no doubt be longing for a real beach at the moment, as the mother-of-two revealed last week that she had been forced to cancel a family holiday on Boxing Day.

Sharing her outfit photo on the beach on Tuesday!

Sharing a photo of herself in a stunning blue bikini, she wrote: "#throwback pic. I cancelled my holiday on #BoxingDay... it was hard. But I was flying with a negative test and everything was in place for a safe holiday with my family. WHY THEN, ARE THE UK ONLY JUST making the decision to test for covid for people coming into our country?"

Perhaps the BGT judge was looking forward to sunnier days with her latest outfit, which certainly has a spring-like feel. More please, Amanda!

