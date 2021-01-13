We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christine Lampard looked gorgeous during a recent virtual appearance on Loose Women, and we're (literally) in love with her sweet jumper.

The bold red knit, which featured the word 'love' emblazoned on it, was the perfect choice for the show, which saw her talk about her second pregnancy for the first time.

Later, she shared a gorgeous new snap on Instagram as she cradled her growing baby bump. "Thank you @loosewomen for the catch up today! Feeling the love in my @sarahalexandraboutique_ jumper."

Christine looked beautiful in a jumper from Sarah Alexandra Boutique

It's not the first time we've seen Christine champion independent Irish brands on the Loose panel, and Tuesday's knit came from Sarah Alexandra Boutique in Newtownards in County Down, Northern Ireland - the presenter's hometown. How lovely is that?

WATCH: Christine makes first TV appearance since confirming second pregnancy

The brand owner later shared the snap of Christine on her Instagram Story, writing: "When a fellow Newtownards gal wears your clothing on @loosewomen... how beautiful is @ChristineLampard. Thanks so much for your lovely share."

She shared a beautiful shot to announce her pregnancy

The Loose Women and Lorraine host revealed her happy baby news to fans on Saturday, sharing a beautiful picture on Instagram.

She wrote: "A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards! It's been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we're hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off. Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time."

V-neck knit, £150, Jigsaw

The star looked incredible in her casual-yet-elegant look, which saw her rocking a cosy V-neck knit from Jigsaw, some gorgeous skinny jeans and what looks like a pair of winter-appropriate knee-high boots.

And if you're in love with her look, you're in luck, as her beautiful jumper is still available to shop at Jigsaw. Costing £150, the luxurious cashmere cover-up is currently on offer with a 20 per cent discount, so hurry!

