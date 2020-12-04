Jane Moore gets teary on Loose Women after surprise live on air The TV star was feeling emotional!

Loose Women panellist Jane Moore couldn't help welling up on Friday, when one of the co-stars she's known the longest paid a surprise visit to the set.

Jane was appearing on the show alongside Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha and Carol McGiffin, who joined her colleagues via video link from her home in France.

MORE: Jane Moore stuns with post-lockdown hair transformation

Or at least, that was what producers had led Jane, Nadia and Kaye to believe.

In reality, Carol had been hiding in the London studio to surprise her friends.

She then pretended she had lost her connection so she could walk out onto the set.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jane Moore's 5 Style Lessons

Jane told viewers, "Very quickly, we have lost Carol which is why we have got the Loose Women logo that you can see there."

SEE: Jane Moore's gorgeous leather co-ord has a unique detail

MORE: Loose Women stars' incredible homes: Ruth Langsford, Andrea McLean and more

While Kaye joined the show from home, Jane and Nadia were presenting Loose Women from the ITV studios when Carol appeared behind them at a safe distance and announced: "I’m back!"

The pair were clearly stunned, with Jane revealing that she felt very emotional about seeing her friend again.

"I’m actually tearful," she said.

Jane was surprised and moved when Carol appeared

Then she admitted that her shocked expression was genuine, continuing; "Normally, I am all over this stuff. I nearly had a heart attack when you walked on!"

Nadia, meanwhile, told Carol: "I just want to give you a hug!"

Carol explained that she had been through quarantine after arriving in the UK.

She said: "Before anything else, I am here completely legally. I have been back over two weeks now. I have done my quarantine like a good girl."

Nadia and Kaye were also pleased to see their friend

She went on to add that she was in the country for "personal and private reasons" but also shared that she was delighted to be in the same room with Jane and Nadia.

She said: "I was so excited and so nervous about today, I kind of lost my voice. I am so happy to be here!"

"I had to come back for that and also for my own sanity, seriously," Carol continued.

"I was getting very, very down… when you are doing it down the line, you are still part of the show but you are not really part of it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.