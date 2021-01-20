Rosie Huntington-Whiteley floors fans in dreamy loungewear for peek inside minimalist bedroom The model shares son Jack with fiancé Jason Statham

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley won major brownie points after putting on a mini fashion show for Instagram because she hasn't been able to wear her clothes in public.

Like the majority of the world, Rosie is abiding by lockdown rules and so hasn't had the opportunity to show off her luxury, statement pieces outside of her home – thank goodness for social media!

On Tuesday, the model floored her followers in an array of luxe loungewear in muted tones of beige, grey, white and black.

Sharing several photos on her Stories and grid, Rosie looked gorgeous in a mixture of cashmere joggers, oversized sweaters, leather trousers, statement coats and beanie hats.

One photo in particular that impressed her followers was of Rosie wearing a pair of exaggerated, white flares, which she teamed with a beige crew neck jumper.

Rosie modelled a collection of gorgeous loungewear - scroll to see

Captioning her snaps, Rosie wrote: "Been absolutely nowhere but missed doing these so here are some looks I loved but couldn’t wear... #lockdownlooks."

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, with one writing: "I'll take them all!" Another said: "OMG the pants on (photo) five!" To which another responded: "Totally agree," followed by several heart eyes emojis.

Other comments included: "Chic", "Icon", and "OMG I love every single look!"

This particular look won rave reviews from fans

Rosie also inadvertently gave fans a peek inside her minimalist dressing room, which also featured muted tones of beige and white, offset by mahogany wood accents.

While Rosie posed in front of a full-length mirror, in the background you could see two walls covered with white, fitted wardrobes, a cream and beige furry rug, two grey armchairs placed on either side of a wood stained coffee table, wooden flooring and a long cushioned bench.

Rosie shares her Beverly Hills home with fiancé Jason Statham and their son Jack. The couple purchased the $12.3million property in 2015. The house includes five bedrooms and eight bathrooms spread throughout 5,600 square feet.

