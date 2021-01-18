Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gives fans adorable first glimpse at son Jack's face The model shares her three-year-old with fiancé Jason Statham

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is notoriously private about her son and tends to keep his face hidden from view when sharing posts on Instagram – until now, it seems. The model and actress gave her followers an adorable glimpse at Jack's face as she filmed a hilarious video of him in the playground.

MORE: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares peek into her sprawling garden

Her three-year-old was seen dominating the merry-go-round as he plonked himself in the middle and let the other adults and children do all the pushing. Looking a little resigned and a tad bored, Jack kept his face to the ground and let his arms and legs hang limp.

"Jack is a mood," Rosie wrote, accompanied by a laughing crying emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gives fans a peek at Jack's face

The 33-year-old star shares her little boy with fiancé Jason Statham, who she got engaged to in 2016. The couple, who have been together since 2010, welcomed their son in June 2017.

MORE: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares first glimpse of baby boy

MORE: Inside story on Rosie Hungtington-Whiteley's £234,000 engagement ring

Rosie rarely shares photos of her son on Instagram, although last week the Marks & Spencer lingerie model did post a sweet snapshot of Jack eating an apple while lying on a fluffy white rug, with his beanie covering his eyes. "An apple a day…" Rosie captioned the photo.

She also kicked off the new year with another picture of her son, this time a whimsical black-and-white snap of Jack surrounded by trees, grass and two deer.

Fans were given a clear view of Jack's adorable face

Back in April, Rosie gave an insight into her family life with Jason, 53, and Jack in a candid Q&A on Instagram. Speaking about her partner, she revealed: "We met at a party in London in 2009. It was instant chemistry!" When asked whether the 20-year age gap with Jason was ever a problem, she said: "Nope! Never been an issue. Age is nothing but a number!"

And as to whether the couple have set a wedding date, Rosie revealed: "We've been so focused on our work for so long and Jack came along. We definitely talk about it, we're looking forward to that time. It's also not a huge priority for us, we're so happy."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.