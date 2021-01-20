Melania Trump dons symbolic outfit as she exits the White House - and fans react The former First Lady made her final exit with husband Donald Trump

Melania Trump opted for a chic all-black outfit on Wednesday as she joined husband Donald Trump for their final walk out of the White House.

The former First Lady channelled Audrey Hepburn in a black skirt and matching jacket, covering her eyes behind a large pair of square, black sunglasses.

She accessorised with a classic Birkin bag, long gloves and kept her hair pinned back in a low chignon as she held onto her husband's arm as they walked to Marine 1 for the last time.

Melania Trump makes stylish exit from the White House for the final time

Melania's choice of colour did not go unnoticed by fans on social media, with many claiming her decision to wear black could be a nod to the state of her husband's future.

One posted on Twitter: "Melania wearing black as she attends the funeral of her husband lol #InaugurationDay."

Another said: "Melania wore black on her way out of the WH. Symbolic?" A third added: "Melania departs the White House wearing black like she’s attending a funeral, finally an appropriate outfit."

Melanie channelled Audrey Hepburn for her final White House look

Others though simply praised how stunning she looked, with one commenting: "Melania has a very Audrey Hepburn look ... she’s all in black ... she just looks gorgeous, as always..."

However, research in the field of psychology revealed black is seen by others as a symbol of prestige, power and intelligence, making it a fitting choice for Melania's exit.

"Black is a colour that is taken seriously", colour and design consultant Karen Haller previously said.

The former First Lady and President boarded a plane to Palm Springs, Florida

Speaking ahead of boarding the plane to Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, Melanie said that "being your First Lady was my greatest honour".

She added: "Thank you for your love and your support. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. God bless you all, God bless your families and God bless this beautiful nation."

