Hilary Duff's vibrant pregnancy outfit has the most unexpected detail The Younger actress is due to give birth in March

Hilary Duff is just nine weeks away from giving birth to her third child – and second with husband Matthew Koma – but she is still hard at work on the set of her hit TV show Younger.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself in-between takes, wearing a beautiful vibrant purple blouse that delicately draped over her growing baby bump.

MORE: Pregnant Hilary Duff taken to hospital

Hilary teamed her high-neck top with a pair of black skinny trousers and an unexpected choice of footwear – bedazzled, furry slippers!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hilary Duff's vibrant pregnancy outfit has the most unexpected detail

The actress revealed that she opts for comfortable shoes when the camera isn't focused on her feet, and we certainly don't blame her, especially when her slippers look this good.

Sharing her secret on her Instagram Stories, Hilary said to the camera: "If you watch Younger and love our fashion, just know that when the camera doesn't see our feet, this is what it looks like…"

MORE: Celebrity babies due in 2021: Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and more pregnant stars

DEAL: Mamas-to-be can get a free workout on RWL - here's how!

Hilary Duff concealed her baby bump under a vibrant blouse

She then panned the camera down, giving fans a better look at her floaty blouse, before focusing on her multi-coloured, sequinned, slip-on slippers.

Earlier this month, Hilary quizzed fans on whether they think she'll be having a little girl or a little boy as she shared a snap of her bump. "I don't have a feeling about it", she added along with a shrugging emoji and a pair of wide eyes.

Hilary added some sequinned slippers to her outfit

The actress is already a mum to eight-year-old son Luca Cruz – with ex-husband, Canadian hockey player Mike Comrie – and two-year-old daughter Banks Violet. She has decided to keep her baby's gender a secret this time around.

Hilary and husband Matthew pictured with Luca and Banks

"We had a gender reveal with Banks and it was such a fun memory," she previously told People.

"Unfortunately, during these times we felt it wasn't really appropriate. So the way we are creating some excitement within the family is to wait to find out the sex on the baby's birthday!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.