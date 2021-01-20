Kylie Jenner's $60 accessory may surprise you The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared new bikini photos on Instagram

Kylie Jenner revealed a rather surprising accessory as she shared some stunning bikini photos on Tuesday.

The makeup mogul posted a series of images that showed her wearing a coral bandeau bikini top and matching bottoms, worn high up on her hips.

Accessorising with a delicate chain around her waist, dainty necklaces and a stack of bracelets, there was one piece of jewellery that caught our eye.

Kylie added a bespoke crystal healing bracelet from T Balance, which retails for just $62 (£46).

The bespoke bracelet allows wearers to customise their jewellery by choosing which healing crystals they want.

The options include adventurine – a heart healer that dissolves negative emotions and thoughts – amazonite – which soothes emotional trauma – labradorite – which helps to dispel negative energy around you – and many more.

Kylie wore a bespoke crystal healing bracelet

Judging from the photos, it appears Kylie has opted for rose quartz, the stone of universal love.

The website states: "It restores trust and harmony in relationships, encouraging unconditional love. It purifies and opens the heart at all levels to promote love, self-love, friendship, deep inner healing and feelings of peace."

Kylie appeared to have the rose quartz crystals

T Balance said: "In a year like no other, we’re looking to ancient wisdom for guidance. This collection responds to the highly charged global crisis with high vibrations; our handmade bracelets offer crystals for energy, crystals for love, crystals to calm and crystals to bring about a deep feeling of connection.

Kylie stunned fans with her latest Instagram photos

"This year has forced us to recognise the incredible, indomitable power of the world and its natural forces. It’s made us realise we’re all in need of significant transformative change and healing - and that’s inspired our range of beautiful, life-affirming crystal bracelets."

