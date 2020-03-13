Kylie Jenner divides fans with latest outfit choice The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is one of the most fashionable celebrities around

Kylie Jenner shared a photo of herself in her sprawling office on Thursday, and the young billionaire could be seen wearing a stripy denim outfit, high-top trainers and a Prada bucket hat, but not all of the street style queen's fans were on board with her look. Beneath the photo, one wrote: "She looks like she's wearing a prison uniform," with another adding: "This is not the one." Needless to say, many more fans loved Kylie's get-up, and flooded the comment section of her post with positive words such as: "Love this look," and "You look [fire emoji]."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Jenner settled on Stormi's name before she was even born! Our throwback video explains all

There's not much that the 22-year-old doesn't share with her fans, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is known for being open and honest with her tens of millions of Instagram followers, whether she's unveiling her latest cosmetics collection or sharing videos of herself and her friends clubbing in Los Angeles.

MORE: Kylie Jenner reveals what her hair really looks like without extensions

Kylie shared the photos on Instagram

MORE: Stars' secret pregnancies: Nicole Appleton, Kylie Jenner and more hidden baby bumps

On Tuesday, Kylie even shared a short video that showed her natural hair without any extensions. The makeup mogul is known for rocking bold wigs – from bright pink to lime green – and is rarely pictured without hair extensions. However, when touching up her roots earlier in the week, the mother-of-one treated followers to a glimpse of her incredibly short natural locks. Just moments later, Kylie was sporting long, honey-blonde hair, which she clipped back while getting her makeup done.

Earlier in March, the mother-of-one divided fans again after debuting what might just be the world's longest ponytail. Sharing a photo from her Bahamas holiday, the TV star could be seen sitting poolside with a long ponytail that trailed on the floor. Many of Kylie's followers commented on the look, and while the majority of them thought it suited her, others weren't so sure.

But before long, Kylie was back to pink hair, and after returning home to LA a few days later, was photographed wearing an ombre, cotton candy-coloured wig as she celebrated her friend's birthday in Hollywood.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.