Kylie Jenner’s bandana print dress is perfect for summer - and it's on sale Kylie's black and white paisley scarf print halter dress is designed by Dion Lee

Scarf prints are everywhere this summer, and Kylie Jenner just showed us how it’s done! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a black and white bandana print halter dress by Australian designer Dion Lee on Instagram on Tuesday, and we immediately had to track it down. Much to our surprise, the perfect summer look is on sale! We found it for 30 percent off at Farfetch.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner transforms her new garden – and daughter Stormi approves!

Kylie looked holiday ready in a bandana scarf print dress by designer Dion Lee

The beauty mogul wore the outfit in sunset beach photos taken on the California coast, pairing it with white sunglasses and a very appetising looking pink drink!

RELATED: Who is the richest Kardashian? Here's the definitive list of the family's net worths

Dion Lee long sleeve bandana knot dress, £835 £585, Farfetch

The Dion Lee dress is in ivory and black paisley with a knot detail at the neckline, an asymmetrical hem and a striped long-sleeved shrug for a breezy mixed print look.

We loved the look so much we also went on the hunt for a lookalike – and we can’t resist this bandana print slip dress by Lioness.

Lioness Walk the Line Midi Dress, £62.93, Shopbop

BUY NOW

The stretch satin maxi dress is in a similar paisley print and has a cowl neck and side slit. We love a slip dress – it can be dressed down with boots or trainers and a jumper or dressed up for the evening with sexy sandals.

Last but not least, you can complete the Kylie-inspired outfit with glamorous white shades. We’re big fans of the retro movie star look.

ASOS Design square bevel sunglasses, £10, ASOS

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.