﻿
holly-willoughby

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby's latest This Morning outfit has a special meaning

Fans are loving this on-screen look...

Fiona Ward

Holly Willoughby was back presenting This Morning on Monday, looking beautiful in tartan as the show marked Burns Night.

Wearing her pretty checked midi skirt and a black turtleneck top, she wrote on Instagram: "Morning Monday... today on @thismorning we are celebrating Burns Night and showing you how to incorporate whiskey into every course of your Burns supper!

MORE: One of Holly Willoughby's favourite beauty brands has a massive sale on right now

"Stay home and stay safe with us, see you at 10am @itv... knitwear by @reserved skirt rental from @hurr by @maxmara."

holly-tartan

Holly looked beautiful in her Burns Night look

One fan responded: "Kilt's back! You always look lovely Holly," and another added: "Beautiful choice for Burns Day." A further follower wrote: "Such a bonnie lass!"

MORE: Pippa Middleton spotted in London in the cosiest Zara coat

Holly's tartan skirt is another rental from sustainable platform Hurr - the MaxMara skirt costs £39 to rent for the day, though it retails for £265.

Loading the player...


WATCH: Holly's fashion rules

Of course, the Duchess of Cambridge is also a fan of wearing tartan - her Emilia Wickstead midi skirt is one of her favourites.

MORE: Amanda Holden surprises in ultra-ruffled, fairytale gown - for a briliant reason

Holly also wowed fans on Sunday night in her latest Dancing On Ice gown.

holly-willoughby-dress

Wearing Halfpenny London on Sunday's Dancing On Ice

The 39-year-old beauty looked incredible in her frock from Kate Halfpenny's luxury bridal brand Halfpenny London – Millie Mackintosh and Vogue Williams' wedding dress designer – which featured a corset bodice adorned with feathers and an elegant white skirt. Holly paired it with matching Sophia Webster shoes and pearl drop earrings from Yoko London.

holly willoughby-beauty

Holly's elegant makeup look

Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture of her gorgeous dress, Holly captioned her Instagram post: "Week 2 @dancingonice... Baby it's cold outside but things are heating up on the ice..."

becca-lipstick

HOLLY WORE: Becca lipstick in Dune, £20, Cult Beauty

SHOP NOW

Her beauty look was truly gorgeous, too, with glamorous black eyeliner flicks and glowing skin - and her blonde hair styled in tousled waves.

Holly's makeup artist Patsy O'Neill revealed that the star was wearing Becca Cosmetics' lipstick in 'Dune' to finish her look - didn't it look fabulous?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about holly willoughby

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.