Holly Willoughby was back presenting This Morning on Monday, looking beautiful in tartan as the show marked Burns Night.

Wearing her pretty checked midi skirt and a black turtleneck top, she wrote on Instagram: "Morning Monday... today on @thismorning we are celebrating Burns Night and showing you how to incorporate whiskey into every course of your Burns supper!

"Stay home and stay safe with us, see you at 10am @itv... knitwear by @reserved skirt rental from @hurr by @maxmara."

Holly looked beautiful in her Burns Night look

One fan responded: "Kilt's back! You always look lovely Holly," and another added: "Beautiful choice for Burns Day." A further follower wrote: "Such a bonnie lass!"

Holly's tartan skirt is another rental from sustainable platform Hurr - the MaxMara skirt costs £39 to rent for the day, though it retails for £265.

WATCH: Holly's fashion rules

Of course, the Duchess of Cambridge is also a fan of wearing tartan - her Emilia Wickstead midi skirt is one of her favourites.

Holly also wowed fans on Sunday night in her latest Dancing On Ice gown.

Wearing Halfpenny London on Sunday's Dancing On Ice

The 39-year-old beauty looked incredible in her frock from Kate Halfpenny's luxury bridal brand Halfpenny London – Millie Mackintosh and Vogue Williams' wedding dress designer – which featured a corset bodice adorned with feathers and an elegant white skirt. Holly paired it with matching Sophia Webster shoes and pearl drop earrings from Yoko London.

Holly's elegant makeup look

Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture of her gorgeous dress, Holly captioned her Instagram post: "Week 2 @dancingonice... Baby it's cold outside but things are heating up on the ice..."

HOLLY WORE: Becca lipstick in Dune, £20, Cult Beauty

Her beauty look was truly gorgeous, too, with glamorous black eyeliner flicks and glowing skin - and her blonde hair styled in tousled waves.

Holly's makeup artist Patsy O'Neill revealed that the star was wearing Becca Cosmetics' lipstick in 'Dune' to finish her look - didn't it look fabulous?

