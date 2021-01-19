Holly Willoughby's fabulous leather dress has This Morning fans talking

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Another day, another #HWStyle! Holly Willoughby looked gorgeous in her latest look on This Morning, wearing a beautiful leather dress from Whistles.

Captioning her post on Instagram as always, she revealed that clairvoyant Emma Lucy would be on the show, writing: "Morning Tuesday... need a bit of help on your crystal quest... the gorgeous @your_emmalucy is on the show today... see you on @thismorning at 10am. #hwstyle - dress by @thisiswhistles."

MORE: This Morning's Holly Willoughby gets fans talking with new stunning haircut and style

Holly's chic waist-cinching dress is still available to shop online - costing £449. If that's a little out of your price range, however, there's a faux leather Monsoon version priced at £52.50. Tempted?

Holly looked gorgeous in her leather dress

As usual, fans were quick to comment on Holly's latest dress, with plenty of compliments flooding her post!

Loading the player...



WATCH: Holly's fashion rules

Some revealed that they loved the outfit, but were concerned about its comfort level. "OMG! I would be too hot in that dress! Looks amazing on Holly though," one wrote, with another replying: "That dress is gorge! But I bet it's gonna be sweaty in the studio!"

MORE: 25 best belted coats to shop now in the January sales at up to 70% off

The presenter has had a busy week, since she returned to our screens to host Dancing On Ice on Sunday, too.

Leather shirt dress, £449, Whistles

Emerging in a stunning pink embellished dress from Dany Atrache's Fall/Winter 2020-2021 collection, she also styled her blonde bob in shiny waves, courtesy of her loyal hairstylist Ciler Peksah.

MORE: What January blues? These royals rock the colour in the best way ever

"Well it's back... @dancingonice on @itv at 6pm... it's incredible that the brilliant team, crew and celebs have made this happen... it’s not been easy and I feel so proud. Gosh it feels good to put a sequin on!" she captioned an Instagram post.

SHOP SIMILAR: Recycled PU dress, £52.50, Monsoon

For Monday's This Morning, she rocked yet another swoon-worthy dress from Rixo - embracing the eighties trend with her oversized collar and puff sleeves.

The 'Gwen' dress costs £275 and is still available to shop on the brand's website - though it quickly sold out on Net-a-Porter, so hurry!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.