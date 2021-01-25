We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden doesn't need much of an excuse to get glammed up in a fabulous evening look!

The star shared a gorgeous snap of herself rocking a ruffled ballgown on Monday morning, to reveal her new floral doorway decorations at her home.

MORE: Amanda Holden's sassy stewardess outfit has fans talking

"Happy blooming Monday," she wrote. "Couldn’t bare taking my Christmas baubles down so @earlyhoursltd created this beautiful #spring doorway for us."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda rocked a sassy stewardess outfit on Friday!

To pose amongst the beautiful flowers, Amanda wore an incredible fairytale dress by Dubai-based designer Atelier Zuhra. With a sheer back panel, crystal embellishments and that voluminous skirt, we're not surprised she was in love with it!

MORE: Holly Willoughby wows in ethereal wedding dress on Dancing on Ice

Of course, the BGT judge's friends and fans also quickly commented on the photo, with her Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts writing: "Wow wow wow... gorgeous," and Jenni Falconer simply adding: "Stunning."



She looked stunning in her fairytale gown

One fan added: "Cinderella or what!!" and another replied: "Dress of fairytales... looking stunning as always @noholdenback."

MORE: Pippa Middleton spotted in London in the cosiest Zara coat

Later, Amanda also shared another gorgeous outfit with fans - rocking a leather skirt from French Connection for Monday's Heart Radio breakfast show.

She later posed in a fabulous leather look

We bet Holly's daughters Lexi and Hollie are just as in love with the new decorations, and it sounds like they came at the best time - since Amanda's daughters recently both celebrated their birthdays.

Amanda shared some adorable photos to mark Holly's birthday on Saturday, sweetly writing: "Our rainbow is 9 today. We love love love you #HRH our sassy, hilarious charming little fairy."

Leather skirt, £225, French Connection

One snap showed proud sister Lexi cradling Hollie when she was just a newborn, and another saw Hollie proudly posing with a mocktail.

Both of Amanda's daughters – who she shares with husband Chris Hughes – are January babies.

On Wednesday, Lexi celebrated her 15th birthday, and Amanda once again dedicated a lovely social media post to her eldest.

Amanda with husband Chris and their daughters Lexi and Holly

In the photo, the teenager could be seen basked in sunlight, with doting mum Amanda sweetly captioning the snap: "I cannot believe our baby is 15 today. Mummy and Daddy love you so much Lexi, you kind, funny, hardworking girl. We couldn't be more proud."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.