Pippa Middleton spotted in London in the cosiest Zara coat

Pippa Middleton wrapped up warm on Saturday as she walked her two dogs near her £17million mansion in west London, which she shares with husband James Matthews and their son Arthur.

The 37-year-old – who is reportedly pregnant with her second child – was pictured wearing a cosy black jacket, skinny blue jeans and a pair of chunky boots as she stepped out with her Labrador and Spaniel, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

Kate Middleton's younger sister's parka of choice was from Zara and features a fur-lined hood and silver zips that provide plenty of storage for Pippa's essentials.

The jacket, which originally cost £99, has unfortunately already sold out, but there are several similar styles available for those who want to replicate her cosy winter wardrobe.

WATCH: A decade of Pippa Middleton's style

John Lewis sells a similar design with the same fluffy hood, while Topshop offers a shorter style for just £39 in the sale.

Pippa added matching black boots from one of her favourite footwear brands, Penelope Chilvers, which feature sheepskin lining – perfect for keeping the chill at bay during the winter months. To finish off her off-duty look, she wore her dark hair in a low ponytail.

Shop the look:

Helly Hansen parka jacket, £250, John Lewis

Black padded jacket, was £65.99 now £39, Topshop

In December, Pippa showed off another casual ensemble as she was pictured out and about in London with her two-year-old son. The mother-of-one looked chic wearing a pair of black skinny jeans, Penelope Chilvers trainers and her cosy Harris Wharf pea coat.

These sightings come after Page Six reported that Pippa and James are expecting a baby in 2021, citing a source close to the family.

Pippa and James are parents to son Arthur

Pippa confirmed she was expecting her first child, Arthur, in her fitness column for Waitrose Weekend magazine in June 2018, where she spoke about exercising during pregnancy.

She wrote: "When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant I realised I needed to adjust my normal 4 to 5-day-a-week routine and find a way of continuing my exercise safely throughout the three trimesters. So, the journey of pregnancy fitness began.​​​"

