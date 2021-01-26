Dianne Buswell reveals exciting fashion news - and Joe Sugg has the cutest reaction The Strictly star proudly unveiled her new collaboration

Dianne Buswell took to her Instagram account on Monday night to share an exciting update with fans, revealing she is launching her own activewear collection. The Strictly Come Dancing pro uploaded a snap of herself modelling a cute smiley print set as she teased the news of her collaboration with Lucy Locket Loves – but her boyfriend Joe Sugg's sweet reaction stole the show.

In one glamorous image, the Australian dancer showed off her abs in a baby blue sports bra, which was teamed with high-waisted leggings.

Another cute snap sees Dianne modelling a retro fruit print bra, adding a touch of glamour to the look with giant hoop earrings.

Sharing her excitement with her fans, she wrote: "OMG guys it’s finally happening! SO excited to announce my collection with @locketloves is launching at 7pm on Friday, 29th January!! The collection will be available to buy from https://locketloves.com/

"The collection has been designed by me and LLL together and consists of:10 activewear designs in full-length leggings, cropped leggings, shorts and matching sports bra. 12 casual designs (same design but in different colour combinations) available in loungewear, casual leggings and little lockets (kids)."

Dianne unveiled her new collab with Lucy Locket Loves

She also revealed there was a new competition to win free clothing, directing her followers to enter ASAP or risk losing out.

Her supportive boyfriend Joe Sugg was quick to react, publicly congratulating her on the news. He wrote: "This is huge! Well done you. They look great." Fans were loving the sweet exchange and his adorable comment.

"Aww the proudest boyfriend", one wrote. Others commented with heart emojis and choruses of "Aww!".

Dianne and YouTube star Joe met on Strictly in 2018

Joe wasn't the only one to express his congratulations, however, with the likes of Gorka Marquez, Tess Daly and Janette Manrara among the Strictly stars to comment on Dianne's post.

Gorka wrote: "Yasss sister!! Proud of you" while Amy Dowden shared: "Go girl!!! You work so hard and deserve this".

Dianne and Joe began dating after falling for one another on the 2018 edition of Strictly. The couple finished as runner-ups and have been smitten ever since.

