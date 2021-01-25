Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg melt hearts with adorable 'couple goals' selfie The Strictly couple have been dating since 2018

Strictly Come Dancing couple Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg looked picture perfect as they posed up a storm in front of London's Albert Bridge at the weekend.

Taking to his Instagram page, YouTube sensation Joe shared a snap from their late-night walk on the bridge showing the couple looking rather loved-up in their winter knits and facemasks.

"Our favourite Bridge in London," he said in the caption. "(The one in the background.. not the one we're standing on.. no offence other bridge)"

Fans rushed to comment on the cuteness overload, with one writing: "Cute. London at night is truly so pretty!" Another remarked: "My faves! Hope you both have had a good weekend." A third post read: "So cute! Love this photo, so pretty."

Joe, 29, and Dianne, 31, started dating at the end of 2018 after being partnered up on Strictly – and their relationship has gone from strength-to-strength. The pair often share updates and sweet personal photos with their social media followers, who frequently brand them 'couples goals'.

Joe and Dianne posed for this lovely snap over the weekend

Their latest selfie comes shortly after Joe and Dianne shared some disappointing news with their fans. They posted identical statements on their social media, confirming that they had decided to cancel their upcoming dance show.

Dianne wrote: "This is not something we wanted to be telling you. We have both worked so hard to create this show and were extremely excited to perform for you all. But unfortunately due to the current circumstances the health and safety of you all comes first. Lots of love from Joe and Dianne x."

