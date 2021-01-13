Dianne Buswell shows off incredible figure in crop top and leggings The Strictly star took to Instagram

Dianne Buswell has shared a sneak preview of the athleisure collection she is launching with Lucy Locket Loves, and the Strictly Come Dancing star looked sensational in a series of photos she posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

MORE: Janette Manrara sparks fan reaction with daring photo

The talented redhead showcased her athletic figure as she posed in her upcoming pieces, modelling a crop top and leggings in different designs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Dianne Buswell teases Joe Sugg with wedding prediction

Dianne showed off three different, brightly coloured prints: a tie-dye pattern, a gorgeous lilac floral design and a rainbow colourway that's stamped with eye prints.

RELATED: Strictly star Dianne Buswell shares very risque photo taken by Joe Sugg

Dianne shared the snaps on Instagram

RELATED: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg pull out all the stops for fancy dress photo

Sharing the photos, the 31-year-old wrote: "Little sneak peak of my designs I have been working on with @locketloves. Full collection out very soon."

The social media sensation – whose fiery-red locks have become famous in their own right – is something of a style icon, and even opened up about what inspires her fashion choices during her recent interview with HELLO!.

We can't wait to get our hands on the collection!

"I love experimenting with my style, wearing things that are a bit different, experimenting with colour and textures and having fun with it," she told us.

Dianne – who is in a relationship with Joe Sugg – even revealed whether or not she'd ever consider switching up her iconic hairstyle.

When asked if she'd ever dye her hair a different colour, the Australian dancer responded: "I keep saying if I win Strictly, I'll change my hair colour. It hasn't happened yet. I would love to give it a change. If I win, I might change my identity. But for now, the red is staying!"

As for 2021, Dianne has plenty of exciting plans in the pipeline – including her upcoming Lucy Locket Loves collection – and said of the year ahead: "I'm planning on creating a lot more workouts for my Buswellness platforms. I want to take it to the next level."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.