﻿
dianne-at-press-event-

Dianne Buswell shows off incredible figure in crop top and leggings

The Strictly star took to Instagram

Aisha Nozari

Dianne Buswell has shared a sneak preview of the athleisure collection she is launching with Lucy Locket Loves, and the Strictly Come Dancing star looked sensational in a series of photos she posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

MORE: Janette Manrara sparks fan reaction with daring photo

The talented redhead showcased her athletic figure as she posed in her upcoming pieces, modelling a crop top and leggings in different designs.

Loading the player...

 

WATCH: Strictly's Dianne Buswell teases Joe Sugg with wedding prediction

Dianne showed off three different, brightly coloured prints: a tie-dye pattern, a gorgeous lilac floral design and a rainbow colourway that's stamped with eye prints.

RELATED: Strictly star Dianne Buswell shares very risque photo taken by Joe Sugg

dianne-poses-

Dianne shared the snaps on Instagram

RELATED: Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg pull out all the stops for fancy dress photo

Sharing the photos, the 31-year-old wrote: "Little sneak peak of my designs I have been working on with @locketloves. Full collection out very soon."

The social media sensation – whose fiery-red locks have become famous in their own right – is something of a style icon, and even opened up about what inspires her fashion choices during her recent interview with HELLO!.

dianne-insta-

We can't wait to get our hands on the collection! 

"I love experimenting with my style, wearing things that are a bit different, experimenting with colour and textures and having fun with it," she told us.

Dianne – who is in a relationship with Joe Sugg – even revealed whether or not she'd ever consider switching up her iconic hairstyle. 

When asked if she'd ever dye her hair a different colour, the Australian dancer responded: "I keep saying if I win Strictly, I'll change my hair colour. It hasn't happened yet. I would love to give it a change. If I win, I might change my identity. But for now, the red is staying!"

As for 2021, Dianne has plenty of exciting plans in the pipeline – including her upcoming Lucy Locket Loves collection – and said of the year ahead: "I'm planning on creating a lot more workouts for my Buswellness platforms. I want to take it to the next level."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about dianne buswell

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.