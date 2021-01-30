Michelle Keegan's off-duty loungewear set is on sale and it's selling fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's been a busy week for Michelle Keegan! The actress recently returned to work on the set of Brassic season three and after a long week of filming, she made sure to kick back in the dreamiest loungewear set from her Very collection. Looking gorgeous in green, Michelle delighted fans on Friday after she took to Instagram to reveal her relaxed ensemble – a mint hoodie complete with tapered joggers – and the whole look is on sale.

VIDEO: Michelle Keegan shares rare video inside her plush bedroom

Michelle posed up a storm in her loungewear set

You can shop Michelle's new favourite loungewear set for just £27. The hoodie has been reduced to £15 while the joggers are priced at £12 – bargain. Seriously stylish, add a pair of box-fresh trainers into the mix and you've got yourself the ultimate laidback look. Our advice? You better act fast – Michelle's post has caused quite the stir and Very's green set is already flying off of the virtual shelves!

Green hoodie, £15, and matching joggers, £12, Very

The actress has shared a number of behind-the-scenes snaps from the Brassic set this week and fans are loving her costumes. Michelle is no doubt thrilled to resume filming after reports surfaced that production had been halted again due to the spread of coronavirus.

On Thursday she struck a cheeky pose with her legs up on a desk as she pretended to take an important phone call, looking effortlessly glamorous while doing so of course.

The actress has been posting snaps from the Brassic set

The 33-year-old beauty, who is married to former TOWIE star Mark Wright, kept her look simple in her candid on-set photo. She opted for head-to-toe black, modelling a form-fitting polo neck and a pair of skinny jeans. Adhering to her sombre colour palette, Michelle rounded off her ensemble with a pair of black boots featuring a chunky platform heel.

Michelle has been practising magic tricks in between filming

Another of the TV star’s on-screen outfits has been revealed as Michelle later posted a video of herself practising magic tricks in between filming. Wrapped up warm in a white puffer coat, the Our Girl actress can be seen wearing a leopard print dress accessorised with statement hooped earrings.

