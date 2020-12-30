We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan is the latest cover star of Women's Health magazine, and she looks incredible in her activewear in the stunning photoshoot.

Looking fabulous in a neutral outfit featuring flared trousers and a crop top, the actress shows her toned figure in the smiling photo.

And in a number of other pictures, she rocks some other gorgeous outfits to accompany her interview - which she revealed that she was thrilled to take part in on Instagram.

IMAGE: Peter Pedonomou / Women's Health UK

"What a way to end 2020 with another pinch me moment being @womenshealthuk first cover girl of 2021!" she wrote. "It's always such an honour and I'm forever grateful... Here's to next year, and here's to YOUR body, YOUR goals, YOUR rules."

WATCH: Michelle models her chic loungewear collection!

Michelle has spoken to the magazine about her approach to fitness, as well as opening up about her relationship with husband Mark Wright.

When asked whether she would ever consider launching a fitness-related project, she said: "A few years ago, I would have said no. A workout is such a personal thing – it’s you and your body – and I think I'm always going to have that self-conscious feeling.

IMAGE: Peter Pedonomou / Women's Health UK

"But I love how the gym makes me feel. Every time I post something fitness-wise, a lot of people comment and ask what I do. So, I'll never say never. Because fitness and eating healthily is my lifestyle now."

'On The Radar' bra, £44, Free People

If you're loving Michelle's gorgeous activewear, you're in luck - as some of the pieces are still available to buy.

The Brassic actress rocks the 'On The Radar' bra from Free People, £44, in one shot - while her figure-skimming jumpsuit is the 'Take Me Away' onesie from the same brand, costing £118.

IMAGE: Peter Pedonomou / Women's Health UK

Michelle also spoke of the constant scrutiny over her and Mark, and whether they will ever have children.

"I do think it's different for a woman. It shouldn’t be, but it is," she said. "I get asked about children whereas Mark wouldn't, for example. Why haven't I had a child? When am I going to have a child? I don't know what they want me to say. I don’t know what the right or wrong answer is."

Read the full Michelle Keegan interview in the February issue of Women’s Health UK, on sale now.

