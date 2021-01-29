Michelle Keegan wows in figure-hugging outfit in candid new snap

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan delighted fans when she shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the set of Brassic on Thursday evening. The actress struck a cheeky pose with her legs up on a desk as she pretended to take an important phone call, looking effortlessly glamorous while doing so.

The 33-year-old beauty, who is married to former TOWIE star Mark Wright, kept her look simple in her candid on-set photo. She opted for head-to-toe black, modelling a form-fitting polo neck and a pair of skinny jeans.

RELATED: Michelle Keegan opens up about being married to Mark Wright

Loading the player...

WATCH: The moment Michelle Keegan was asked to be a bridesmaid

Adhering to her sombre colour palette, Michelle rounded off her ensemble with a pair of black boots featuring a chunky platform heel.

READ MORE: Mark Wright 'feared for his dad's life' amid ongoing coronavirus battle

She wore her chocolate coloured locks down loose in a sleek style and kept her makeup fresh and natural for the occasion.

Michelle is back at work on the Brassic set

She later posted a video of herself wrapped up in a smart white puffer coat complete with faux fur-lined hood. We've tracked down this cute and ultra affordable Missguide dupe, which would be perfect for cosy winter walks.

DISCOVER: Michelle Keegan's favourite food is not as healthy as you'd expect

Michelle recently resumed filming for series three of Brassic following reports production had been halted again due to the spread of coronavirus.

We've found an affordable dupe for Michelle's coat

The former Coronation Street actress, who stars as Erin Croft on the Sky One series, was also forced to self-isolate for two weeks earlier this month – so fans will be delighted to see that filming is back on track.

Meanwhile, Michelle recently wowed fans by sharing a throwback photo of her holiday in Jamaica with husband Mark and his family.

Michelle shared a nostalgic throwback picture from Jamaica

She wrote: "A year ago today…" with Mark commenting underneath: "The difference a year can make."

The Our Girl star looked phenomenal in the black and white snap, wearing a plunging bikini with geometric print, teamed with thigh-split trousers. She was seen gazing into the distance with her long dark hair styled in beach waves.

MORE: Michelle Keegan's very relatable health confession revealed

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.