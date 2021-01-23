Michelle Keegan is just like the rest of us – pining for the days when we could go on holiday.

The former Our Girl star was clearly in a nostalgic mood as she wowed fans by sharing a throwback photo of her holiday in Jamaica with husband Mark Wright and his family.

The actress looked phenomenal in the black and white snap, wearing a plunging bikini with geometric print and thigh-split trousers as she gazed into the distance with her long dark hair styled in beach waves.

Captioning the photo on Friday, she wrote: "A year ago today…" Her husband Mark appeared to agree with her as he replied: "The difference a year can make."

It wasn't long before her fans reacted to the image, with many leaving heart eye and flame emojis in the comment section of her post.

Michelle floored fans with her bikini throwback

One fan commented: "You are a dream." A second said: "You define perfect." A third added: "Gorgeous photo. Stunning!" A third said: "Body of dreams."

Michelle and Mark joined his family in Jamaica to soak up the sunshine and celebrate his 33rd birthday last January. The couple delighted fans by documenting their luxurious gifted break at Sandals South Coast on social media.

Michelle and Mark celebrated his 33rd birthday in Jamaica

Set on a two-mile stretch of white sandy beach and nestled within a 500-acre nature preserve, they enjoyed five-star luxury complete with an overwater bar, three pools and bonfire areas that light up the beach at night.

Michelle marked Mark's birthday on Instagram

This year was a very different story, with the couple celebrating Mark's 34th birthday at home due to lockdown restrictions.

Michelle marked the occasion with a public tribute to her husband of five years, posting a photo of him cradling their beloved dog, alongside the message: "Happy birthday to my husband. You drive me mental and keep me sane at the same time. So proud of you for everything you do and the person that you are. Can't wait to celebrate properly with you."

