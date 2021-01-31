Davina McCall stuns in sheer dress and underwear on The Masked Singer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Davina McCall has worn some show-stopping gowns on The Masked Singer, but her bold look on Saturday night has got to be one of our favourites.

The TV star ditched the mini dresses she has been wearing recently for a sheer black frock from Amanda Wakeley. Davina's made-to-order lace-trimmed beaded gown was layered over the top of a matching black strapless bra and high-waisted underwear.

Styled by Angie Smith, the 53-year-old added black heels and Michael Douglas styled her hair into glamorous curls to finish off her look.

WATCH: Davina McCall films workout in stunning home kitchen

Taking to Instagram to thank her glam squad, Davina wrote: "Working it with the 'one hand on waist' pose. Thank you @amandawakeley for once again making me feel sassy again! (Second time this series!) and @abigailrosewhite c/o @angiesmithstyle for styling, loved the big pants. @cherylphelpsgardiner for my make up and of course @mdlondon for my hair."

Designer Amanda Wakeley was among the first to comment: "Absolutely stunning," while Melissa Odabash added: "Again just looking insane."

The Masked Singer star opted for a sheer Amanda Wakeley dress layered over black underwear

A third wrote: "I think this is my fave outfit so far," and a fourth remarked: "That dress looks phenomenal on you! Breathtaking, it makes me very happy to see some Saturday night style while stuck indoors! You're gorgeous."

Davina modelled another beautiful black dress from Amanda Wakeley at the beginning of 2021. This time, her frock of choice featured a much shorter hemline with a fitted silhouette, an embellished neckline and tassels decorating the shoulders.

The presenter has also sported two pretty white dresses on the show, but was forced to defend her appearance after an online troll claimed "she was too old" to wear one of her outfits.

Speaking of the beautiful polka dot gown from Retrofête, which featured a cowl-neck neckline, spaghetti straps and a side split, one harsh tweet read: "Old over sun-kissed woman should cover up... stunning dress but not for the wrinkly crinkly... demure for the mature."

Davina was forced to defend her stunning white satin dress last week

Upon seeing the response, Davina said: "Really sorry. Absolutely no chance of demure over here Sue... growing old disgracefully is far more fun."

Followers of the star quickly applauded Davina's attitude towards the message, with one writing: "Spoken like a true professional and wonderful human. You look amazing, as always! I continue to be inspired by your sparkly eyes, zest for life, and positive attitude. Go Davina!"

