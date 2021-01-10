We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Davina McCall left fans confused after she shared her outfit details for The Masked Singer on Saturday night – but her Instagram photo didn't match her appearance on the show!

The TV star, 53, took to Instagram shortly before the show began to show off her pretty white mini dress complete with strappy sleeves and tassels. Davina finished off her look with bare legs and her dark hair styled in an elegant updo.

However, the photos were quickly taken down and replaced with new snaps showing her in a black long-sleeved mini dress and matching heels with her hair in a sleek straight style.

"It was so far back in my photos I got the wrong dress!!! This is by @amandawakeley hair by @mdlondon makeup by @cherylphelpsgardiner styling by @abigailrosewhite @angiesmithstyle @maskedsingeruk #maskedsingeruk," Davina explained in the caption.

Styled by Angie Smith, who also works with Holly Willoughby, her frock of choice featured a fitted silhouette and an embellished neckline, with tassels decorating the shoulders.

The Masked Singer star looked stunning in Amanda Wakeley

The pretty Amanda Wakeley design, which unfortunately appears to be sold out, quickly earned praise from Davina's followers – even if it was the source of some confusion!

"Just watching you and thought, hold on a minute that’s not the dress Davina showed me," one fan joked, and another added: "I've still got dress envy! lol."

Davina originally shared this photo of a white mini dress

"Dress. Legs," another simply commented, while a fourth remarked: "Love the dress!! You look gorgeous and of course it’s Amanda’s - loved her style since the beginning."

This is not the first time Davina has wowed fans with her outfits on The Masked Singer this year – and it's only the second show of 2021.

Last week, the mother-of-three wore a beautiful red strapless jumpsuit from Safiyaa, a brand loved by the Duchess of Sussex. Davina paired the 'Flysa' design with a matching caped jacket and wore her dark hair in a high ponytail – a style put together by her partner and hairstylist Michael Douglas.

