Davina McCall looked stunning on Saturday night as she appeared on The Masked Singer wearing a flirty satin dress.

The TV star, 53, opted for a strappy white design from Retrofête which was embellished with crystals for a touch of added sparkle. Featuring a cowl-neck neckline and thigh-split, the 'Marlene' dress is described as a glamorous wedding dress on Net-A-Porter.

It states the frock "will strike the perfect balance between elegance and glamour on your big day" while "the dramatic side slit will keep your shoes in focus as you take to the dance floor at your reception."

However, Davina suggested she felt more like a "princess" than a bride in the pretty outfit, put together by stylist Angie Smith. She finished off her look with her dark hair styled into a plaited up-do, courtesy of her partner and hairdresser Michael Douglas.

"Tonight on the @maskedsingeruk on @itv 7 pm my dress is by @retrofete special thank you to everyone that magics me into looking like this @abigailrosewhite c/o @angiesmithstyle make up by @cherylphelpsgardiner and hair by @mdlondon. Thank you all for making me feel like a princess for the night," she captioned a series of Instagram photos.

Fans were quick to compliment her outfit, writing: "You look amazing," and: "Beautiful as always my darling xxx."

The Masked Singer star opted for a white satin embellished dress

One beady-eyed follower, meanwhile, noticed a hilarious detail in the leg-baring dress. "Looking stunning in that dress but have you still got exercise legging indentations on your leg? We’ve all been there hun."

Last week, the fitness fan showed off her impeccable wardrobe once again as she posed in another white frock – and fans realised it was very familiar.

Satin embellished dress, £765, Retrofête @ Net-A-Porter

Davina modelled a pretty, white halterneck mini dress by Halston, complete with strappy sleeves and tassels, which she accidentally shared on Instagram the week before.

However, the photos were quickly taken down and replaced with new snaps showing her in a black long-sleeved mini dress and matching heels.

