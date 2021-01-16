Davina McCall surprises The Masked Singer viewers in a very familiar dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Davina McCall is bringing joy to our weekends with her bubbly personality on The Masked Singer – not to mention her impeccable wardrobe. The presenter delighted viewers in yet another gorgeous look to judge Saturday night's show alongside Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan.

The fitness fan, 53, looked incredible in a pretty, white halterneck mini dress by Halston, complete with strappy sleeves and tassels.

Davina finished off her look with bare legs and her dark hair styled in an elegant updo.

If her frock looks familiar, it's because she accidentally shared her look on Instagram last week. However, the photos were quickly taken down and replaced with new snaps showing her in a black long-sleeved mini dress and matching heels with her hair in a sleek straight style.

Davina is styled by Angie Smith, who worked with Holly Willoughby up until last autumn, and is known for her fun approach to fashion.

Davina looked gorgeous in her white mini dress

This is not the first time Davina has wowed fans with her outfits on The Masked Singer this year – and it's only the third show of the series so far!

For the launch episode, the mother-of-three wore a beautiful red strapless jumpsuit from Safiyaa, a brand loved by the Duchess of Sussex.

Davina looked stunning in an embroidered dress last week

And last week, Davina was rocking an Amanda Wakeley dress boasting a fitted silhouette and an embellished neckline, with tassels decorating the shoulders.

Sophie Ellis-Bexter, Mel B and Martine McCutcheon are the three big names unmasked on the hilarious singing competition thus far - who will be revealed this weekend?

