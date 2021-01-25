We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Davina McCall has delivered the perfect response after an online troll claimed "she was too old" to wear a stunning thigh-split dress during her appearance on Saturday's Masked Singer.

The TV presenter, 53, looked flawless in a beautiful polka dot gown from Retrofête, which featured a cowl-neck neckline, spaghetti straps and a side split.

Upon seeing the response, Davina said: "Really sorry. Absolutely no chance of demure over here Sue... growing old disgracefully is far more fun."

The harsh tweet had read: "Old over sun-kissed woman should cover up... stunning dress but not for the wrinkly crinkly... demure for the mature."

Followers of the star quickly applauded Davina's attitude towards the message, with one writing: "Spoken like a true professional and wonderful human. You look amazing, as always! I continue to be inspired by your sparkly eyes, zest for life, and positive attitude. Go Davina!"

The Masked Singer star opted for a white satin embellished dress

Another remarked: "Davina, what I've always loved about you is your honesty about your past demons. Every time I see you, I love the fact that you haven't fallen down the fake cosmetic procedures route and you look amazing. Keep it up!"

Davina wowed fans when she unveiled her latest look, which was embellished with crystals for a touch of added sparkle. The 'Marlene' dress has been described as a glamorous wedding dress on Net-A-Porter.

It states the frock "will strike the perfect balance between elegance and glamour on your big day", while "the dramatic side slit will keep your shoes in focus as you take to the dance floor at your reception".

Fans were quick to compliment her outfit, writing: "You look amazing," and: "Beautiful as always my darling xxx." One other person said: "Looking stunning in that dress but have you still got exercise legging indentations on your leg? We've all been there hun."

