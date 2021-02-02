Elizabeth Hurley splashes around in gorgeous blue bikini The famous mum took to Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley nearly broke the internet again on Tuesday, when she shared a joyful clip of herself splashing around in a swimming pool wearing a bright blue bikini.

"Just floating in a magical pool in my aqua Freya Bikini on Day 6 of my #pretendvacation #wishyouwerehere," the 55-year-old captioned her short video, and it wasn't long before the star's Instagram followers rushed to the comment section.

Many shared gushing comments including "My goodness", "Always so gorgeous" and "Absolutely stunning."

One thing's for sure, the A-lister's footage is sure to get you craving a little sunshine.

Elizabeth's post comes days after she uploaded a throwback video of herself dancing on white sand on a beach in the Maldives.

In the footage, Elizabeth looked stylish dressed in a nude bikini and leopard print kaftan, which she accessorised with oversized sunglasses.

Once again, fans were quick to comment on the footage, with one writing: "You look amazing," while another wrote: "You look incredible." A third added: "You are so beautiful."

Elizabeth has spent most of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in a bubble at her English estate with some of her friends and family, including her mum and son Damian.

The doting mum has been keeping busy by modelling her swimwear range, which she established in 2005.

Speaking about her venture, Elizabeth explains on her website: "I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age."

