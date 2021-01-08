Elizabeth Hurley wows in gorgeous cut-out gown in new teaser video This dress is stunning!

Elizabeth Hurley has wowed us with her latest appearance - she's set to appear on the new series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and she looks gorgeous!

The star appeared in a teaser clip for the show's 2021 run, looking stunning in her glittering red dress which featured a pretty cut-out detail at the neckline.

Shared by the show on Instagram, the video was captioned: "There's only one week until #DragRaceUK series two blesses our lives. Can I get an amen? The first episode of #DragRaceUK lands on @BBCiPlayer January 14th at 7PM."

Elizabeth looked beautiful in the teaser clip

Elizabeth can be seen sashaying on the runway in her gorgeous gown, alongside fellow guest judge Jourdan Dunn and Drag Race regulars Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

Fans were quick to react to the sneak-peek at the new episode. "Is that Elizabeth Hurley as a guest judge???" one asked, with another replying: "That's what I was saying. I had to watch a couple times, and it is. I'm so hyped!"



The video was shared on Instagram

Of course, the actress is no stranger to glamour, and often shares gorgeous photos of her outfits on Instagram - and not to mention her fabulous swimwear collection.

She recently shared another chic snap of herself rocking a strapless turquoise swimsuit from her own brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, taken during a working trip to Riga to shoot a new campaign.

She recently wowed in a swimsuit

The photograph, which was shared on the label's own Instagram, showed Elizabeth looking beautiful on a beach location in her chic one-piece.

The star's swimwear collection features a stylish range of colourful bikinis, swimming costumes and kaftans. Elizabeth launched her swimwear range in 2005, and has spoken of her passion for the brand.

The star has her own swimwear brand

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” the star states on her official website.