Elizabeth Hurley wows in gorgeous low-cut dress for New Year's Eve

Elizabeth Hurley may have been celebrating at home, but she looked more sensational than ever to ring in 2021. The actress stunned in a low-cut black cocktail dress to party with her family on New Year's Eve, and her son Damian wowed with his outfit too.

The mother-and-son duo posed up a storm on Instagram, with the 18-year-old writing in the caption: "Lockdown New Year's Eve.... family edition (both wearing @dsquared2."

Plenty of fans were suitably impressed with the effort the Hurleys had made for the stay-at-home cocktail party. One person wrote: "Can you both be any more beautiful?"

Another said: "Wow Mumma bear is ageless...Happy ny guys." A third simply wrote: "Name a better looking Mother Son duo!"

The actress and her son celebrated the new year at home

Elizabeth, who has enjoying her time at home in Hertfordshire with her family, posted a picture to her Instagram in the same outfit, looking gorgeous in her at-home bar complete with gorgeously plus décor including leopard print bar stools and eccentric ornaments.

The model, 55, wrote in the caption: "Happy New Year. I'm drinking cocktails in my little family bubble. Here's to 2021."

Elizabeth stunned in her dress

Elizabeth and Damian isolated together at the beginning of the pandemic in March, and at the time, the star opened up about their experience in an interview with HELLO!.

The mother-of-one said: "We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons. There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

