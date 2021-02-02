Elizabeth Hurley loves this surprisingly decadent British dessert The Royals actress even makes her own marmalade

Elizabeth Hurley regularly shows off her toned figure in bikini photos, but the 55-year-old doesn't deprive herself of delicious sweet treats.

Her favourite dessert? The classic British marmalade pudding, which would likely get Hugh Grant's seal of approval.

The Elizabeth Hurley Beach model previously shared a look into her diet on her Instagram Stories when she posted a photo of the indulgent dessert served on a huge white plate. Elizabeth had yet to cut into it, but we imagine it was just as warm and comforting as it looked!

It may have even been homemade using The Royals star's own marmalade, which she showed off in January.

"Lockdown has turned me into a demented housewife: 47 jars of marmalade are nestling in my larder and another sack of Seville oranges await me," she captioned a photo on Twitter. In the snap, she held two jars of the orange-flavoured spread as she posed in a plunging white and gold cardigan and jeans.

The Royals actress loves this classic British dessert

Hugh Grant, who starred in Paddington 2, later reshared the picture with the caption: "Paddington 3", in reference to Paddington Bear’s favourite food.

Marmalade is not the only food Elizabeth likes to cook at home; the Austin Powers actress also whips up lots of healthy meals using fruits and vegetables grown on her beautiful country estate in Herefordshire.

"I like simple, natural, easy food. I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she told The Cut. "When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that's grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables.

Elizabeth may have used her homemade marmalade in the dessert

"All through summer we eat fruit and vegetables from my own garden. I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm.

"Obviously, that's not possible for most people, but supporting local farmers wherever you live is a good thing," Elizabeth said.

But that's not to say she doesn't indulge occasionally. She revealed to Healthy Living Magazine that another of her guilty pleasures is: "Sticking my finger in jars of peanut butter."

