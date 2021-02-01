Rebel Wilson wows in a jaw-dropping red dress ahead of Valentine’s Day The Hustle star looked amazing as she showed off her figure in the form-fitting look.

Perhaps Rebel Wilson should call 2021 the year of the slay.

After dubbing 2020 her “year of health” and dropping more than 60 pounds, Rebel has continued to inspire fans as she shares body-positive mantras, glimpses of her workouts, and killer look after look.

Just a couple of days after striking poses in a sleek black dress adorned with pink feathers, the Bridesmaids star stunned again Monday when she popped up in her Instagram Story in a red lace dress paired with red pumps - the perfect look for Valentine’s Day.

Rebel stunned in a red lace dress and red pumps

In the snapshot, Rebel is glowing as she stares into the camera with her hands on her hips and flashes a smile as she shows off her toned figure. Her blonde hair is pulled back with a braid on one side and a soft side bang in front. The actress kept the rest of her look simple and wore no other accessories, which was fitting since her red dress made a statement on its own.

The Hustle star wore the ensemble as she shot her new show Pooch Perfect. She went on to share a photo of herself wearing the dress while she stood in the middle of several costumed pups under a ‘Pooch Perfect’ sign. “Dog squad in the house…#PoochPerfect,” Rebel captioned the photo.

Rebel wore her red lace dress on the set of her new show Pooch Perfect

Rebel also made a bold statement last week when she wore a bright orange catsuit topped with a brown, cropped, leather jacket as she posed with a cute fluffy dog on the set of Pooch Perfect. Fans sang her praises in the comments, saying they were “obsessed” with her look. One follower wrote, “Seriously you look amazing! I am so proud of you. I struggle with my weight daily. You inspire me!”’

Rebel recently opened up about her ‘Year of Health’ and revealed that she noticed people treat her differently now that she has lost more than 60lbs. During an interview on Australian radio show The Morning Crew, Rebel said: "I think what’s been really interesting is how other people treat you. Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you."

Fans sang Rebel's praises when she wore this bright orange catsuit

"Now that I’m in a good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you, I’m like, 'Is this what other people experienced all the time?'" The Pitch Perfect actress said it took her twenty years to learn to love-self love in "the right way".

"I wasn’t loving myself in the way that I should from 20 to 40 - that’s 20 years. I feel so sad that I did that to myself, just not loving yourself in the right way."

It’s clear that not only has Rebel’s year of health paid off - but her journey to self-love as well.

