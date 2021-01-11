Rebel Wilson inspires fans with new beach photos as she poses in wetsuit The Cats actress looked incredible in new photos from her adventure

Rebel Wilson has been making waves – quite literally – over the past few months as she's been pushing herself with some action-packed adventures on the beach.

The Cats actress is starring in Sky's Straight Talking with Ant Middleton, which kicks off on Thursday, and has posted some pictures on the beach ahead of the show.

The 40-year-old shared some preview images from her trip to Mexico with Ant, showing the pair on the beach together.

Rebel looked incredible dressed in a burgundy wetsuit as she posed in front of the ocean. In another shot, the Australian actress was all smiles as she took a boat trip with Ant.

The teaser for the new episode reads: "Ant Middleton takes actor Rebel Wilson on the trip of a lifetime through Mexico, with just a 4x4, a backpack and each other for company."

Rebel Wilson looked incredible in a wetsuit as she posed on the beach

Fans were quick to comment on the pictures, with many commenting about how inspired they felt.

"Rebel you are stunning and always have been, you inspire me," one wrote, while another commented: "Rebel you're looking so good!" A third added: "You look so amazing Rebel."

Rebel underwent a "year of health" over the past 12 months and ended on a high after hitting her target goal of 75kg.

The Cats star and Ant Middleton on their adventure

What's more, the 40-year-old hit the target a month earlier than planned as a result of dedication to health and fitness.

The Pitch Perfect star has kept her fans updated on her journey over the months.

During a virtual appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, Rebel said turning 40 played a big part in her decision to get in shape.

Rebel has been on a health journey over the past 12 months

She also revealed: "I've tried, like so many women out there, I've tried fads and diets and things before and I’m like, I need to do a really holistic approach to this, this time.

"My diet was mainly all carbs," Rebel added. "Which were delicious but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."

The Australian actress with her boyfriend Jacob Busch

What's more, Rebel's 2020 also saw her find love with boyfriend Jacob Busch. The star went official with him in September, and has been sharing some seriously sweet pictures of the pair together ever since.

Rebel has found Jacob to be a great support in her fitness journey too, and the pair enjoy regular workout sessions at the gym together. The star has also taken up hiking to stay fit.

The kind-hearted star also made sure to give back in 2020, after doing her bit to support aspiring comedy writers at her old drama group, Australian Theatre for Young People, by putting her name to one of their scholarships, titled Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission.

